Three new faces at law firm

North Yorkshire Law, which is based on Albemarle Crescent, is set for growth following the appointment of three new members to its existing team of 21.

The firm, which has two offices in Scarborough and Whitby has hired Joana Barros, 20, Julia Gebbie, 20, and Emma Windrass, 23, in a response to increased staff requirements within the litigation, conveyance and probate departments.

Commenting on the new hires arrivals, Richard Boyd, managing partner, said: “We were very happy to welcome the three new members of our team and are looking forward to seeing what they bring to their individual roles. We believe their combined experience will bring a fresh approach to our firm.”

The firm will be looking to recruit more staff in the coming months to make sure they are in a position to continue to deliver growth.