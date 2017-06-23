Thrills, spills and grateful thanks on show at Armed Forces Day 2017

The Red Arrows will headline what promises to be an action-packed Armed Forces Day in Scarborough.

Saturday sees the ninth staging of the annual celebration of our men and women in uniform.

Armed Forces Flag Day at Scarborough's Town Hall. Mayor Martin Smith chats to the gathered troops and Sea Cadets.pic Richard Ponter 173102b

The day runs from 10am until 5pm, starting with a welcome by the town crier of Scarborough, David Birdsall, and Scandinavian youth bands marching from Luna Park on Sandside, followed an hour later by the daring nine-man RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, which will land on South Bay beach. The official civic welcome and presentations will take place at noon on Foreshore Road.

At 1pm, there will be a Spitfire flypast to celebrate 60 years of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

At 3.30pm, the spectacular RAF Red Arrows will thrill with a 15-minute display, with commentary by Squadron Leader Mike Ling MBE.

Scarborough’s market hall has wartime music throughout the day, including a special appearance by singer Georgie Samuels, performing some of the hits of the day from 2pm.

On Monday, the build-up to the day began with the Armed Forces ‘Show your Support’ flag raising at the Town Hall gardens.

Mayor Cllr Martin Smith, led the proceedings with representatives from the Royal British Legion and local veterans and cadets, and Barrowcliff School pupils.