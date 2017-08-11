Tickets available on the gate for Boro opener

Tickets for tomorrow's big Evo-Stik North opener between Scarborough Athletic and Hyde United can now be purchased on the gate.

The game had initially been switched to an all-ticket affair, but with tickets still available, Boro have opted to allow fans to buy before the game

The tickets will now be on sale prior to the match from 1.15pm at our ticket sales turnstile at the rear of the covered end.

Pre-purchased tickets can also be collected from the same turnstile block