Tidal surge hits Scarborough in dramatic fashion

Waves came crashing into Scarborough this evening during a dramatic tidal surge.

Residents gathered on the banks of North Bay to witness the waves smashing over the sea walls and gushing on to Royal Albert Drive.

Mountain Rescue teams joined the police in cordoning off the road and ensuring the public's safety with four incident controllers based in Scarborough and Whitby and a Mountain Rescue adviser at Silver Command in Scarborough.

Property owners on the seafront deployed their flood defences with sandbags in use across North and South Bay ahead of this evening's surge - which began at around 4pm.

The predicted gale force winds and tidal surge moved down the country later than originally expected so the early morning tide passed with no flooding reported on the North Yorkshire coast.

Waves dramatically crashing against the sea wall.

People who are concerned about potential flood risk are being urged to sign up for the Environment Agency flood warnings at www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

or by calling the Floodline on 0345 988 1188. People can also follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

Any road closures that might be necessary later today will be updated online at www.northyorks.gov.uk

The flooding enquiry number remains open for calls on 01723 232323.

Waves gushing into North Bay at 5.20pm this evening.

Waves smashing over on to the road.

Royal Albert Drive.