Tidal surge warning issued for coast

Residents are being warned to be prepared for high tides and possible tidal flooding, in particular the high tides at approximately 4am and 4pm tomorrow, which are expected to particularly affect Sandsend, Whitby and Scarborough.

The predicted gale force winds could result in large waves and high water levels around the times of high tide.

Flood risk details have been published by the Environment Agency, and they are closely monitoring the flood risk and are working hard to reduce the risk of flooding by checking and maintaining defences and ensuring that temporary defences are ready to be set up where necessary

Those people who are concerned about potential flood risk from the high tides are being urged to sign up for the Environment Agency flood warnings, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates

Property owners in the areas at risk are being urged to deploy any flood defences that they have; those owners who require assistance and support to protect their properties, can obtain sandbags from stock piles that are being located at:

* Staithes - RNLI boathouse and harbour side near fishermen’s store

* Sandsend - council car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank and rear of toilet block adjacent to doctor’s surgery

* Whitby - Endeavour Wharf adjacent to the old tourist information centre and various locations along Church Street

* Scarborough - outside The Sands complex, various locations along Sandside and Foreshore Road and at Scarborough Spa

As a precaution, a number of roads will be closed from midnight on Thursday 12 January, in anticipation of the high tides, including:

* Sandsend - A174;

* Whitby - Pier Road and Church Street; and

* Scarborough - Royal Albert Drive, Sandside, Foreshore Road and the Spa approach road.

Harbour walls and piers at Whitby and Scarborough will also be cordoned off to prevent access.

Residents are also being urged to avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades when there are large waves and drivers are being reminded not to drive through flood water or on closed roads.

Agencies are working together to visit properties in the at risk areas in person.

They are also working together to identify any vulnerable people that may be in the areas of risk and may need assistance, as well as protect key pieces of infrastructure such as power and water supplies. Agencies are continuing to review the forecast and predictions from the Environment Agency and make preparations to protect people and property from any flooding damage.

People in the areas at risk who have any queries in relation to the expected flooding should call 01723 232323. The number will be staffed out of hours as well as during normal office hours.

In 2013 Whitby and Scarborough were subject to a tidal surge which flooded a number of businesses and homes.