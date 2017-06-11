Top of the shops as Wilko staff celebrate

The Scarborough branch of home and garden retailer Wilko is celebrating a fundraising first.

Nationally, the company has raised £1.3 million for local and national charities from May 2016 to April 2017.

Wilko Scarborough, in the Balmoral Centre, took the crown for the most funds raised in North Yorkshire, raising £6,700 over the year.

Over £270,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society across the UK– one of the brand’s national charity partners.

From sponsored walks and bike rides to bake-offs, charity football matches and even body waxing; team members throughout the business, including 402 stores nationwide, two Distribution Centres and Head Office, worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to host a range of fun, charitable events to raise the funds.

The charities benefiting from the monies raised include Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, The Children’s Air Ambulance, Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, Refuge, Canine Partners, Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.

Nick Wilkinson, Family Chair of Charity Committee, said: “We’re extremely proud of our team members for all the hard work they put in over the past 12 months to fundraise in their local areas. Without this and the support of our customers, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve and exceed our target! £6,700 is an outstanding sum of money for a single store to raise.”