Top US folk duo to star at festival

The Filey Folk Festival is set to host the internationally-acclaimed American folk duo Hungrytown.

The respected group will perform at the Evron Centre Concert Hall on Saturday 29 April (doors open at 7pm).

Hungrytown is made up of Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson from the north-eastern state of Vermont.

The duo’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programmes, including the Independent Film Channel’s Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s recent hit comedy Lady Dynamite, as well as in various documentaries and major sporting events.

They have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years and are on their 10th tour of the UK.

The band’s latest album, Further West, spent two months in the top 10 of the American Folk DJ chart.

Also on the bill at the Evron Centre concert are Bric A Brac and Susan Herndon and the Bella Counsel.

Tickets cost £10 (£30 for all four evening shows Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May).

Visit www.fileyfolkfestival.bravesites.com to find out the full list of performers and details on how to purchase tickets for the concerts.