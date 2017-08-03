Tractor run ploughs £100,000 into charity

Nearly 200 tractors took part in the 15th Beadlam Charity Tractor Run, helping to drive the total raised for Yorkshire Air Ambulance to more than £100,000.

The event – now one of the biggest annual tractor runs in the country – was launched in 2003 by retired local builder Bernard Simpson.

Bernard, 88, and his family now organise what is a major annual event that attracts around 200 tractors.

The run takes them on a 50-mile route through 19 North Yorkshire villages finishing with a hearty lunch provided by Bernard’s wife Olive and a team of volunteers.

This year’s event raised just over £10,000 bringing the total donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance to more than £100,000.

Bernard’s son Malcolm, an estate worker from Kirbymoorside, said: “I do a lot of the organising now, but this is still very much my Dad’s event.

“We get people coming from all over the place – including Scotland, Liverpool and Nottinghamshire – and get fantastic support from a team of local volunteers.

“Most of the money we raise comes from street collections in the villages and it’s fantastic that we have got to the £100,000 mark for our local air ambulance charity.”

The tractor run starts each year from Beadlam Grange Farm, owned by the Rooke family, who themselves have twice needed Yorkshire Air Ambulance after separate horse riding and roof fall accidents.

The emergency charity serves five million people and carries out over 1,250 missions every year. It needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep the helicopters in the air.