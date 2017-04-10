Traffic lights stuck on red signal cause delays for Scarborough drivers

Temporary traffic lights that are stuck on red are causing delays on a Scarborough Road this morning.

Frustrated drivers travelling on Dunslow Road were "jumping" the lights, which are believed to have been stuck on red all night.

One man who contacted the Scarborough News said: "Both sets have just stopped. It's chaos and there's people jumping the red light because they're sick of waiting. So, when one person goes they all go.

"They've been stuck like this for at least an hour but I think they must have been like this all night."

The lights were put in place so a temporary pedestrian walkway could be built while engineers carry out work beneath the pavement.

Northern Gas Networks could not be reached for a comment at this time.

The flow of traffic began improving at around 8am.