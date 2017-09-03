Trails take in history, culture and nature

Residents have an opportunity to walk this way thanks to the launch of a new project.

A collection of walks with things to see, and activities to do along the way, have been created by North Yorkshire County Council with Scarborough Borough Council.

The Scarborough Trails project covers Eastfields, Burton Riggs, and Scarborough town centre.

The scheme is designed to increase access to, and engagement with, the outdoors – encouraging people to experience the history, nature and culture that Scarborough has to offer.

Eleanor Eisenstadt, community liaison officer for the Scarborough Trails, said: “I had a great time speaking to residents about the launch of this inspiring project. Everyone was really excited to download our trail maps and discover the hidden gems right on their doorstep.

“This was especially true for the parents with young children, who were excited to have free and engaging activities ready for the summer holidays, such as our Hero of the Outdoors interactive game.”

The free, downloadable trails are available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/scarboroughtrails.