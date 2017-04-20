Police confirm person struck by train has died

A person has died after they were struck by a train at Driffield Railway Station this afternoon.

Services between Bridlington and Hull have been cancelled and Northern Rail has asked for replacement buses to be brought in to transport passengers.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene shortly after 3pm.

British Transport Police has confirmed the person has died and work is now underway to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” said a statement.

Northern Rail initially said services would be disrupted until at least 4.30pm.