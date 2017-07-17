Teenage cyclist suffered serious head injuries in Bridlington crash

A TEENAGE cyclist was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious head injuries in a collision with a car in Bridlington.

The 18-year-old was cycling on the A614 when the collision with a blue Citroen Berlingo happened at the junction with Bessingby Gate in Bridlington just before 5.30pm yesterday. (Sun July 16)

He suffered serious head injuries and was air-lifted to Middlesborough hospital for treatment. The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 498 of 16/07/17.