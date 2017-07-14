Travellers arrive ahead of horse fair

Travellers have been arriving in Seamer ahead of Saturday’s annual horse fair.

Organisers hoping for a repeat of last year’s event, which passed without incident and early indications are that numbers will be well down on 2016.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police’s Safer Neighbourhoods team said: “This year’s horse fair site is the same field as has been used in previous years, located just off the B1261 between Seamer and Crossgates.

“The site will be open to travellers attending the annual horse fair until 6pm on Saturday July 15, the day of the fair.”

Facilities will be provided for the travellers including the provision of an onsite water supply via standpipes and a horse trough in the adjacent dell, as well as portable toilets and a daily refuse collection service.

Travellers will be charged a fee for staying on the site.

North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards will visit the site to check traders are acting legally and responsibly and the RSPCA will attend to ensure the welfare of horses and other animals

The origin of the fair dates back Royal Charter issued in November 1382 by Richard II.

It was not until the 1900s that the fair became associated with travellers.

Following a pitched battle in 1911 the travellers were forbidden to enter the village or camp on the green.