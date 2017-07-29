Treasured silver spoon returns to Ryedale museum

The British Museum has agreed to loan a silver spoon back to Ryedale Folk Museum more than 40 years after it was discovered in the Museum’s historic Manor House.

As the museum’s volunteers set about the job of moving the Manor House to the Museum’s grounds in 1971 a surprise awaited them.

Buried deep in the roof thatching was a spoon.

At first, the spoon was believed to be made of pewter but a later examination revealed that it was silver.

The spoon was dated to 1510 and at that time it was the oldest known spoon in the country.

After the realisation that the spoon was a significant find, the police were informed.

In 1976, a special court was held in Helmsley and a HM coroner declared that the spoon was Treasure Trove.

Robin Butler, the person who found the silver spoon, is still involved with Ryedale Folk Museum and 2017 will be his 50th anniversary of volunteering.

Museum chairman Philip Holt said: “We are thrilled by the return of the silver spoon to the Museum. I am particularly pleased that Robin Butler will be able to see his special discovery again.

“It is very apt timing as he is celebrates half a century of volunteering for the Museum. So many of our stories relate to the extraordinary dedication of our volunteers and this is another wonderful tale.”

The silver spoon will be on display in the museum’s art gallery until Sunday 10 September.