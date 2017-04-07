Tribute to renowned Scarborough resident

Tributes have been paid to a Scarborough businessman who was really proud of the town.

Joseph Kay was born in Scarborough in 1932 and was one of 12 children brought up in Dumple Street before moving to the then-new Barrowcliff estate.

In 1962 he became the manager of the Newcastle Packet in Sandside and one Boxing Day, when a pint of beer was less than two shillings, he took more than £1,000. Joe was also in the Guinness Book of Records for raising the most money one year in the 1960s for the Spastic Society, now Scope.

In 1971 he took over the running of the Trafalgar Cafe with his wife Hilda and daughter Linda Scarborough. They ran the business for 12 years and then bought a convenience store and off licence in Nares Street.

He also worked for the local council as a bricklayer and whilst there he was promoted to foreman and then to clark of works. In 1988 they took on the market cafe inside the market which they ran until they retired in 1994 through ill health.

However he was still a regular feature at Linda’s cafe in Dean Road.

Linda said: “Dad was really proud of his town and the fact that his father was one of the old fisherman of the time. He was a character with a lots of stories to tell and will be greatly missed by a lot of people.”

Joe died peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on March 27 aged 84.