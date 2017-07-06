Tributes paid as woman who died in Seamer collision is named

The woman who died in a collision in Seamer has been described as witty, elegant and loving by her family and friends.

Susan Meakin's family have paid tribute to her as an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned.

Known to friends and family as Sue, the 63-year-old, who lived in Flixton, was described by her family as a “loving, caring person who had time and understanding for everyone”.

She died following a collision on Seamer’s Main Street on Saturday, June 24 2017 shortly after 3pm.

Police are today renewing their appeal for information about the collision, which also involved a Citroen C5 and resulted in another driver being taken to hospital.

In a written statement, Mrs Meakin’s family said: “All of Sue’s family and her many, many friends are devastated by the loss of such a loving, thoughtful and caring person who had time and understanding for everyone.

“Many words have been used to describe Sue in the overwhelming number of tributes that have been made to her. Some that keep recurring include fun; empathetic; witty; warm and elegant, with a calming presence.

"Her unfailing love and dedication to looking after her husband John since his stroke in March, and her determination to help him get better, were inspirational.

“It was only her readiness to look after him 24 hours a day that allowed him to go home from hospital just a few weeks ago. Many people are struggling to come to terms with what has happened to somebody who is described by everyone as a ‘lovely lady’.

“We would like to thank the Scarborough Hospital Stroke Unit for their amazing care and concern for John, and for all those who have worked to ensure he can return to live at home again, despite Sue’s absence.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services, especially North Yorkshire Police, and the family and friends who have been providing wonderful support.

“Sue’s loss is being felt deeply by many people; she will always be missed.”

Mrs Meakin was driving a light-coloured Kia Picanto.

The driver of a blue Citroen C5, a 63-year-old from the East Riding of Yorkshire, was taken by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to abdominal injuries. He has now been discharged from hospital.

The Citroen was heading south towards Staxton when the collision occurred with the Kia, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Anyone who recalls seeing either the blue Citroen C5, between Whitby and Seamer earlier that day, the light-coloured Kia Picanto or the incident itself, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Zoe Billings or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk



Please quote reference number 12170110715 when providing details about this incident.