Tributes to Margaret who loved living at Ebberston Hall

Tributes have been paid to a woman who proudly lived at Ebberston Hall, one of the smallest stately homes in the country.

Margaret de Wend Fenton moved into the 18th century Georgian home with her husband, West, in 1955 and the couple raised their four children while in between times travelling throughout Europe.

Margaret was born in London and spent many of her formative years in the capital city along with sisters Juliet and Barbara. She spent time at acting school and worked at the War Office.

She met West in London before they married in 1955 and the couple spent their lives living from one adventure to another.

Son Ross said: “Mummy had an inner strength and love of her family that allowed her to deal with things as they arose in an understated way.

“The number of cards, emails, letters and phone calls she continued to receive from all over the world is testament to the high regard and affection she was held. When at Ebberston she was never happier, particularly if she had visitors round to share local news and memories with.”

Margaret loved the theatre and was a regular at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. She also hosted a number of operas at Ebberston Hall and, together with an earlier grant from the Ministry of Works, raised funds to restore the building.

Margaret died peacefully aged 85 surrounded by family and leaves children Rose, Jonathan, Ross and Clarissa and nine grandchildren.