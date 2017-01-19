Turnbull eyes quick return

Scarborough Athletic defender Matty Turnbull has vowed to bounce back quickly from his nasty ankle injury.

The big centre-back, who has been immense since signing from Pickering Town, needs an operation to take out a chipped bone floating around in his ankle.

He picked up the injury at work and it has ruled it out of Boro’s last three matches in all competitions.

This has been a frustrating time for Turnbull, who wants to play his part in helping Boro towards promotion from the Evo-Stik North.

Turnbull said: “I just need the operation done to sort out my ankle and then I’ll be back playing again.

“If the doctors said I could play then I definitely would.

“I just want to be involved and helping our promotion push.

“My plan is to get it sorted and to come back fit and strong so I can play my part.”