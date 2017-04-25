Turnbull's rallying cry for people of Scarborough

Boro defender Matty Turnbull has issued a rallying cry to the people of Scarborough ahead of tonight's Evo-Stik North play-off semi-final at home to Ossett Town.

Turnbull is hoping that Scarborians turn out in force to pack Queensgate and help turn their Bridlington base into a fortress.

The former Scarborough League player is also calling on local footballers to make the trip down the coast to back Boro.

The club have put on two double-decker buses for the game, they will leave the train station at 6.30pm.

Turnbull said: "The crowd and support for the Tadcaster game and the last couple of away matches have been massive to help us get the results to push us to where we are now.

"I can't say enough how important it is for the lads to get the people of Scarborough there tonight to support the players representing the town.

"This game gives a great chance for all the people who maybe have been unable to get to home games this season due to playing in local leagues and playing themselves,

"With there being no local football games on or anything to clash with this play-off semi-final, it's an opportunity for people in and around the town to be a part of what could be another step towards achieving something fantastic and memorable."