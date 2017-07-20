Turnbull’s top day not spoiled by double blow

A second-half injury and an own goal still couldn’t take the shine off Matty Turnbull’s day on Saturday.

Turnbull was a part of the Scarborough Athletic squad who helped christen the new Flamingo Land Stadium with an outing against the youngsters from Championship side Sheffield United.

The centre-back gave a good account of himself in the 4-1 defeat, but wasn’t happy about an early own goal and a knee injury blotting his copybook.

He said: “I will be hopefully assessed this week as regards my injury, it is nothing too serious though, fingers crossed, just a niggly one.

“I’ve always been fortunate in the past in not scoring own goals, but I was gutted about that one on Saturday.

“The day was amazing to be a part of and involved in though.

“Now we have had the fans there and we’ve seen the place packed to the rafters, it just makes you want that kind of support at home every game this season, I hope that we can keep the people coming.

“I know much of getting the fans through the gates is down to us as players performing and getting the results at the start of the season, but they will be massive to our success this season.

“It gives you a massive boost and advantage to have the crowd and fans behind us and backing us, they are excellent.”

Boro return to action on Saturday when they tackle a Scarborough Saturday League representative side at Scarborough RUFC’s Silver Royd, 3pm ko.