Turnbull signs for Pickering

Matty Turnbull has returned to Pickering Town after having his contract cancelled by Scarborough Athletic.

The centre-back had slipped out of Boro boss Steve Kittrick's plans in recent weeks and Boro have allowed him to go out and get game time.

He initially signed for Boro from Pickering during the 2015-16 campaign, and played a starring role as the club pushed into the play-offs last term.

Turnbull said: "I'm looking forward to getting back on the pitch and helping Pickering to promotion.

"I wish the season had gone differently for myself because Scarborough Athletic means a lot to me.

"The fans are unreal, it is just disappointing how it has turned out.

"I'm now focused on winning games for Pickering Town."