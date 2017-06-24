TV gladiator adds muscle to mission week

A former TV star is helping to bring Eastfield residents together for Christian mission week.

Warren Furman, better known as Ace from the cult 1990s TV show Gladiators, is playing his part in the ‘Believe in Eastfield’ week, which runs from next Wednesday (28 June) to Sunday (2 July). The week has been organised by Holy Nativity Church on Westway.

Rev Sam Taylor and Rev Mary Jobling said they were excited about the varied five-day programme which sees Mr Furman attend after school clubs, Wednesday to Friday, at 3.30pm.