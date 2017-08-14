Two arrested after high speed police chase in Scarborough

Two people are in custody following a high speed police chase in Scarborough.

A black Vauxhall Astra was picked up on CCTV driving the wrong way down Castle Road, Scarborough at around 5am this morning (Monday August 14).

Officers attended and on sighting the vehicle attempted to stop it by illuminating their blue lights.

The driver however responded by making off at speed eventually along the A64 towards York.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group & Firearms Support Unit sighted the vehicle and the driver continued to fail to stop reaching speeds of over 100mph.

The 25-year-old male driver crashed into a fence on the A64 at the Sand Hutton and made off on foot while the passenger was detained at the scene.

The vehicle was stolen from the Leeds area and had false registration plates.

Local officers and the National Police Air Service were able to locate the driver and he was detained and arrested nearby on suspicion of driving with no insurance, failing to stop, dangerous driving and drug driving.

The driver was also arrested for drug driving after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside.

The car was stolen from the Leeds area and was on false number plates while the driver was also found to be wanted for burglary in Leeds.

The 18-year-old female passenger was also arrested on suspicion of burglary for the offence in West Yorkshire.



Both remain in custody while enquiries continue.