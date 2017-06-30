Two shouts for Scarborough RNLI crew

Scarborough RNLI had two shouts in 12 hours – both to small vessels with engine failure on a flooding tide and calm sea east of Filey.

The stricken boats were towed into the harbour by Scarborough RNLI’s all-weather Shannon lifeboat.

Engine failure on a windless sea is a bad combination for yachts.

When the three-men crew of the German yacht Tin Lizzy couldn’t repair their malfunctioning engine, they had no choice but to call the coastguard.

The lifeboat was launched at about 6.15pm Thursday.

Tin Lizzy, which had been sailing north, was drifting half a mile offshore.

Twelve hours after the first launch, at 6.15am today (Friday), the lifeboat was launched again.

This time it was for the Cornucopia fishing boat, about two miles east of Filey Brigg.