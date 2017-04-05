Two women in hospital after collision with HGV in Yorkshire

Two women are in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a North Yorkshire collision which involved a HGV.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident on the A171 High Hawsker, Whitby. at around 7.45am on Tuesday, 4 April. The location which is also locally known as Normenby Bends. T

The collision involved a red Renault Scenic and a yellow Iveco HGV.

The driver of the Scenic, a 23-year-old woman and a passenger in the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, both from Scarborough were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. They both currently remain in hospital.

The driver of the HGV was also taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The road was closed for several hours to allow emergency crews to attend the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

Information can be provided to police by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for TC1470 Gemma Wood. You can also email Gemma.Wood@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference 12170056763 when providing information.