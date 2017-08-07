Tykes crushed by Essex at North Marine Road

Scarborough's North Marine Road was not a happy hunting ground for Yorkshire as they were humbled inside two days by County Championship Division One leaders Essex.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir was the star of the show in front of a busy Scarborough crowd, as he finished with career-best match figures of 10-72 to shoot the Tykes out for 113 and then 150.

The only scores of note for Yorkshire came from former Scarborough CC batsman Adam Lyth (68) in the first innings and then Jack Leaning (70) in the second.

Jack Brooks and Ben Coad rallied at the end of the second Yorkshire innings with knocks of 17 and 28 respectively, but the wagging of the tail was all in vain.

The job was finally finished by the Essex top four, who eased them over the line at 34-2.

Yorkshire, champions in 2014 and 2015, have now lost four out of 10 matches this summer, with several of their batsmen averaging less than 30.