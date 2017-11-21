Unison’s joint venture with Pneuform firm

Unison Ltd, which manufactures tube bending machines and simulation software, has entered a joint venture with Pneuform Machines Ltd.

The move has led to full cooperation within the Unison family of companies joining Yorkshire CNC and Ingenium Integration.

The joint venture will strengthen Unison’s portfolio, adding a range of small diameter tube and wire bending machines.

Alan Pickering, joint managing director at Unison, said: “Unison is excited about our venture with wire and tube bending specialists – Pneuform which has been firmly established in the tube bending industry for over 50 years.

“The partnership will see new product lines added to our product portfolio which already houses the world’s largest range of all electric tube bending machinery and sits a alongside our Evbend range of machines.

“Pneuform is the perfect fit for Unison, adding a wealth of experience and engineering expertise, given their deep-rooted history.

“The Pneuform product range also fits perfectly into the Unison tube bending range.”

Trevor Clark, managing director at Pneuform Machines, said: “Pneuform is excited that the joint venture will enhance the marketing and the technical development of the range of machines it produces.

“The Pneuform range will be supported jointly by Unison and Pneuform.”