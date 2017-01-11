University appeals for memories from staff and students

One of Scarborough’s longest-serving educational sites is appealing for recollections from past students and staff.

The University of Hull Scarborough Campus will close in July when the location becomes the new home for the Scarborough TEC, the re-named Yorkshire Coast College.

The university will continue its links with the town’s primary and secondary schools and the University Technical College.

But it is planning to open its doors to all past and present staff and students to help showcase the history of the campus on Saturday April 29.

A spokeswoman said: “We want to make people feel good and proud of the Scarborough Campus as we go out with a bang.”

The building has undergone many changes since it began in 1909. It was:

l Orleton School (1910-1947)

l North Riding College (1948-1993)

l University College of Scarborough (1003-2000)

l University of Hull (2000-July 2017).

It is hoped that all the teachers who attended the teacher training college and who are now teaching locally or across the country will be among those attending the farewell reunion weekend on the Bank Holiday weekend.

To share your stories and pictures, please contact T.Blundell@hull.ac.uk by email or on 01723 357342.