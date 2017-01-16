Unwanted presents plea by PDSA charity

A charity shop in Scarborough is appealing for any unwanted Christmas gifts to make a huge difference to poorly pets.

The PDSA shop on Newborough is on the lookout for any unwanted, duplicate or unsuitable presents, such as gift sets, books, DVDs or clothes.

Toria Salisbury-Scott, PDSA central operations manager, said: “Sharing gifts at Christmas is a real highlight of the year, but there are always a few gifts that just don’t take our fancy, from ill-fitting clothing to duplicate gift sets, or items that you’ll never need or use.

“Rather than storing them away and feeling wracked with guilt, your unwanted gift could help save a sick or injured pet.

“Why not donate them to a really worthwhile cause and help your local PDSA?

“If you’re having a sort-out to make room for new presents please think of PDSA and donate your pre-loved items.”