Update: Two seriously hurt in Scarborough head-on crash

A woman in her 60s was seriously hurt and another man airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash near Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on the B1261 Main Street at Seamer – near Chew Lane and between the A64 - at around 3.15pm.

Police have confirmed a woman aged in her 60s, driving a light-coloured Kia Picanto, suffered serious injuries while the driver of a blue Citroen C5, a man aged in his 60s, was taken by air ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to abdominal injuries.

The Citroen had been heading south towards Staxton when the head-on crash happened with the Kia, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated, re-opening just after 9pm.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Neale Rees quoting reference 12170110715.