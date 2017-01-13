UPDATED: Snow causing traffic problems and school closures

Motorists are telling of slow moving traffic due to snow in Scarborough.

People have been turning around and abandoning journeys at Manor Road, Scalby Road and Cloughton Bank with traffic at a standstill.

by Richard Ponter

The A64 is shut in both directions due to a crash at East Heslerton at Ryedale.

Reports are coming in of the road being blocked on High Street at the St Hilda's Street junction in Sherburn, because of an accident

A crash has also been reported at Staxton.

An empty school bus skidded close to a house at Sleight, near Whitby.

Snow at Eastfield

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Scalby School has also shut today due to the weather.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice and high wind today, with snow also falling in many places overnight.



What one Scarborough resident woke up to this morning