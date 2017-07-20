US agency makes move on Open Air Theatre

California-based tour promoter Live Nation is set to take over the running of Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

The global firm took over the theatre’s promoter, Cuffe and Taylor, in December and is now looking to formalise its arrangement with the council.

As part of the deal, Scarborough Council must agree to make the decking in front of the stage a permanent addition to the venue.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting was told that the deal with the operator would allow the council to move towards its goal of making a profit on the theatre.

Scarborough Council’s head of legal, Lisa Dixon, told the meeting that the theatre had been performing well, thanks to acts like Little Mix and Madness.

She said: “In 2016 50,000 people visited, so far in 2017 more than 72,000 people have bought tickets, an average of 5,170 per show.”

She said the issue of the decking was vital to securing the arrangement with Live Nation.

“Little Mix, for example, would not have played the venue had it not been for the decking,” she added.

It will increase the size of the venue to 7,900 from just over 5,000.