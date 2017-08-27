Valentine's day in Clitheroe massacre

Scarborough Athletic finally clicked into gear on Saturday, leaving hosts Clitheroe in their dust as they drove to a powerful 4-0 win.

Having stuttered in their opening few games of the season, Boro showed what they were capable of, with a Nathan Valentine brace and further goals from Michael Coulson and loan star Max Wright providing the gap between the sides.

Wright, who joined just days before on a deal from Grimsby, threatened from the very beginning in what turned out to be an exceptional debut for the club.

He had a good opportunity as early as the second minute, dancing through the Clitheroe defence, but lifting a shot high and wide.

Jimmy Beadle then had a low effort hacked off the line after Coulson found him with a clever set-piece.

Valentine, shining in a more advanced position, showed his attacking nous after nine minutes, bursting onto a Beadle flick, but seeing his drilled shot held by keeper Chris Thompson.

That proved to be just a sighter for the midfielder as he broke his duck for the season soon after.

Beadle's header forced a juggled save out of Thompson, but Valentine gave him no chance with a volleyed rebound, which sailed into the roof of the net.

Boro tore into their opponents in the minutes that followed, bagging two goals in quick succession to kill off the game.

Coulson showed his composure when collecting in the box, he drew his man with a shimmy and then stroked it into the bottom corner, making it 2-0 in the process.

Then Wright galloped clear of the Clitheroe defence, rounded Thompson with ease and added a third goal to the Boro total.

The hosts were due an opportunity after these hefty Boro blows and it came on the half-hour when Kurt Willoughby was picked out on the far post. Frustratingly for him he crashed his volley over when all he needed to do was hit the target.

The foot was taken off the gas by Boro from here on in, though they could have extended their lead at the beginning of the new half.

The lively Coulson rolled the ball across the face of the Clitheroe goal, with it just evading that all-important touch from Beadle.

Clitheroe had the chances to reduce Boro's cushion, with Oliver Crankshaw drilling high and wide when well placed.

Cranshaw then stole in for a better chance, but he was somehow denied by one of Tommy Taylor's trademark reaction saves.

Bradley Carroll saw an effort cleared off the Boro line, then Ryan Cattermole headed just wide as Clitheroe searched for a life-line.

But their hopes were dashed when Valentine stooped to head home his second and Boro's fourth from a pinpoint Wright cross.

Taylor kept his clean-sheet in tact with another outstanding save to deny sub Charlie Russell, before Adam Bolton drove wide of the Boro goal from distance.

That was all Clitheroe had to offer, with Boro pushing on for their fifth in the final moments.

Coulson bent just wide after a run into the home box, then, after being sent through on goal, sub Billy Logan was denied by a fine save from Thompson.

Boro had already done more than enough though, and by the time the results had come in, the win pushed them up into fifth, one place behind Monday's opponents South Shields.