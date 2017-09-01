Van stolen from outside home in Ryedale market town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was stolen from outside the owner's home.

The theft of a white Renault occurred on Petch Garth, Kirkbymoorside, between 8pm and 11pm last night.

Officers want to know anyone had seen people acting suspicious in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with informationis asked to call police on 101, select option two, and ask for Paul O’Neil. You can also email Paul.O’Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

People can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-31082017-0588.