Veterinary nurse joins project on the wild side

A Malton-based veterinary nurse is swapping life at her rural practice to help lions, rhinos, elephants and giraffes in South Africa.

Christine Abbott, 24, who works at the Mount Veterinary Group, is among a group of volunteers taking part in a conservation project at the Welgevendon Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

She said: “It is going to be the experience of a lifetime. I am most excited about working with lions as I love cats, especially big cats. The trip is going to be very rewarding.”