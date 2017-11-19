Victorian festive weekend held at Ryedale museum

Residents and visitors will have the chance to experience the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Victorian Christmas as part of a weekend-long festive event.

From Christmas cards to crackers, the Ryedale Folk Museum is providing an opportunity for visitors to find out more about Victorian customs and get a taste of a traditional celebrations on 2 and 3 December from 10am to 4pm.

Children and families can also visit a traditional Father Christmas, dressed in green and sitting by the fire in one of the museum’s historic buildings.

Visitors can have a go at some traditional Victorian fairground games or dress-up and take photos in the museum’s photographic studio.

On Saturday, the Minster Strays Morris Dancers will perform in the museum’s Manor House and the Harmonia choir will be adding a tuneful note with songs and carols.

On Sunday, the Arbeau Dancers will be inviting visitors to have a go at traditional dancing and performing themselves.

Jennifer Smith, museum director, said “If you would like to step back from a High Street Christmas to a time of traditional festivities then our event is for you. The museum will be looking its very best with the houses all beautifully decked in natural greenery from the local area.

“The museum and event will be free of charge to visitors all weekend.”