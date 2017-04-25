Video: Cyclist, 85, is the star of this year's Tour de Yorkshire

An 85-year-old Filey cyclist has found national fame as the face of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Brian Musson has been a regular fixture on ITV in the days leading up to Friday's race after being chosen to be the star of its advert for its coverage.

The chairman of the Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club has never lost his passion for riding and says he will continue to stay in the saddle as long as he can.

He rode as part of the community race held during the Tour last year and this time round ITV decided he was the perfect person to bring the race to the masses.

Mr Musson previously held the record of 40.2km for the one hour time trial distance at Manchester’s Olympic-standard velodrome.

He was also the first man over 65 to set official times during a 20-kilometre ride at the same venue, and recorded impressive results in 10km, 25km and 30km tandem riding events in Hull and Boroughbridge.

He said he was already getting stopped on the street due to his starring role.

Mr Musson told The Mercury: “They called me up and we went filming three weeks ago.

“We filmed around the North York Moors and The Wolds, part of it on the route the riders will be using and some of it on other roads that looked good.

“Then they came to the house for a day to record the voice over work.

“It’s been great as they have been showing the advert a lot.

“I was on a 60-mile cycle ride at the weekend and someone stopped me and said ‘you’re the guy from that advert aren’t you?’ It was very funny.”

Mr Musson will now be a guest of honour at both the start of the race in Bridlington and at the finish of Stage One in Scarborough.

The race will be shown live on Friday at 12.30pm on ITV 4.