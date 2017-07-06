VIDEO: Motoring spectacle on Scarborough seafront

On a sunny day Scarborough's North Bay is often filled with tourists enjoying a stroll and an ice cream, but when thousands of car enthusiasts descend on Royal Albert Drive it's a sight to behold.

Footage from a drone and a dash cam at the Static Royals event last months has created a stunning video showing off the packed seafront filled with cars and their drivers.

The spectacle was posted on Youtube by Drive Nation and shows the event from a whole new angle.

The event had been in jeopardy following concerns over public safety from the police and Scarborough Council.

A compromise was reached and around three thousand people turned up to enjoy cars from Manchester, Leeds, Halifax and beyond.

Check out the video here.