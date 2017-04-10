VIDEO & PHOTOS: Six fire engines and 30 firefighters called to blaze at Yorkshire motorbike storage

Six fire engines and 30 fire crews have been called to a blaze at a motorbike storage facility in Yorkshire tonight.

The first smoke was seen pouring from a property in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, at 5.40pm.

As of 7pm, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had closed a road to battle this blaze, as seen in the video.

The entire one-way system in Thirsk is currently closed, according to the fire service.

UPDATE:

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on Stammergate in the centre of Thirsk at about 5.20pm.

A brigade spokeswoman told The Yorkshire Post that it involved a building used to store cars and motorbikes.

At the height of the blaze, six fire engines and around 30 firefighters were at the scene.

No one has been injured in the fire, which is now under control.