VIDEO: Starlight Walk gets ready for 10th Birthday

September will mark 10 years since the start of Saint Catherine’s annual Starlight Walk.

This year, the Co-op sponsored walk will take place on Saturday, September 16 at 9pm. It will begin at the hospice on Throxenby Lane and follows a 6.5-mile route around Scarborough’s North and South Bays with a stop on the way at the famous Harbour Bar, who have supported this event from the beginning.

Nicky Grunwell, Saint Catherine’s fundraiser, said: “We are very excited to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Starlight Walk. We would love to see supporters old and new coming to join us for this special event.

“You can walk in memory of a loved one, to support our services or just for fun. The Starlight Walk really does appeal to everyone.”

This year supporters will be given a lantern with their registration packs. People may wish to decorate these in dedication to a loved one. These lanterns will then be placed within the hospice grounds before the walk begins.

The supporters will then be able to light up the night when they are given another handled lantern that they can carry along the route to light the way.

Registration is £14 for adults £5 for children under the age of 16.

You can register via Saint Catherine’s website www.saintcatherines.org.uk or by visiting any of the 11 Saint Catherine’s shops to pick up a paper registration form.