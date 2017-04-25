VIDEO: This dangerous wrong-side overtake captured on dashcam leads to ban for Yorkshire driver

A 25-year-old Yorkshire man has been banned from driving after being captured on dashcam footage making a dangerous high speed overtake on the wrong side of the road.

Marc Hyland from Bell Farm Avenue in York, received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for one year and was handed a 20 month driving ban after pulling this dangerous move on the A19 towards Thirsk.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs, complete 250 hours of unpaid work and after serving his driving ban has to face an extended driving tests.

This the first case to come to court as a result of a member of the public reporting through Operation Spartan’s online driver concern form with North Yorkshire Police.

On the 26 January 2017, Hyland was driving his Vauxhall Insignia on the A19 towards Thirsk, when he undertook a dangerous overtake which saw him cross solid white lines and veer over to the other side of the road, passing stationary cars in the centre of the road which were waiting to turn.

The shocking manoeuvre was captured on the dashcam of a lorry driver, who later reported the incident via North Yorkshire Police’s online driver concern form and submitted the footage to officers at North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Spartan.

Commenting on the case, TS Zoe Billings from the Major Collision Investigation Unit said; “This is the first prosecution which is a direct result of a member of the public reporting through the online driver concern form and we are pleased with the sentence given to Hyland. As the footage clearly shows, his driving that day was highly irresponsible and incredibly dangerous and it’s only through sheer luck he didn’t meet any oncoming traffic. This could have ended tragically.

“This is Operation Spartan in practice – we realise that with over 6,000 miles of roads to police, officers cannot be everywhere policing every mile – but members of the public can be our eyes and ears. With their assistance, we can get dangerous drivers off the road and make our region a safer place to travel.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who reported this incident to us. I’d also like to take the opportunity to encourage any drivers who have witnessed any driving which causes them concern, or who have captured instances like this on dashcam to report it through the online form on the North Yorkshire Police website .Footage can be submitted directly to us via a file sharing service service such as WeTransfer or Dropbox – email OpSpartan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

“Every report and piece of footage that is submitted is assessed by experienced traffic officers and as this case demonstrates, the relevant action will be taken.”