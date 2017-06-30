Village on track for garden days

This weekend (Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July) Hunmanby hosts its bi-annual event ‘Hidden Gardens of Hunmanby’.

The Hunmanby in Bloom team is encouraging visitors to arrive by train, highlighting the quick rail service on offer direct to the village station where the adjoining Station House is one of the ‘hidden’ village gardens.

Tickets for the event will be available here for visitors arriving by train.

For those arriving by car, tickets are on sale at Bayley Gardens in the village centre.

Admission to the event is £3.50 with the proceeds spent on the village’s on-going floral community schemes.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm each day with 12 private gardens to explore and enjoy.

Organiser Sue Rothery said: “Hunmanby station has lovely flower displays on both platforms. This is funded by Hunmanby in Bloom and Northern Railway. The rather bleak station back in 2006 has been transformed and is now an asset to the community.”

On Saturday trains depart from Scarborough at 11:28 and 13:28 returning from Hunmanby at 14:23, 15:52 or 17:21

On Sunday trains depart Scarborough at 11:11, 12:06 or 14:06 returning from Hunmanby at 15:12, or 17:12.