Volunteer police cadets raise cash for dementia cause

Scarborough volunteer police cadets have raised £298.63 for the Alzheimer’s Society by packing bags for shoppers in Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The cadets chose the charity after learning about dementia under the society’s Dementia Friends programme which has been adopted by North Yorkshire Police.

PC Tracey Brewster, one of the Scarborough unit’s leaders, said: “Our thanks go to the customers and staff of Sainsbury’s for their support and generosity.

“The cadets, aged between 14 and 16, are an outstanding group of young people who should be very proud of themselves – I know we all are.”