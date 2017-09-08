Volunteers drive as charity appeals for dog walkers

A charity is searching for volunteers who are willing to walk a dog for a resident who can no longer take their pet out.

Cinnamon Trust volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

The charity urgently needs volunteers in the Filey area who are able to help a local resident with some walks for Tyler – an adorable one-year-old spoker.

A spokesman for the charity said: “A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

“The Cinnamon Trust volunteers will walk a dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

“If you would like to help we would be delighted to hear from you.”

For more information about volunteering visit www.cinnamon.org.uk or call 01736 758707 in office hours to request a registration form.