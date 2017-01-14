Walk this way and enjoy appy strolls in Ryedale

Visit Ryedale has launched a new collection of walks for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

The compilation, created with digital walking guide business iFootpath, describes 20 interesting walks ranging from short discovery trails to longer countryside rambles.

Each walk begins in one of Ryedale’s five market towns – Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Malton and Norton-on-Derwent.

The routes are described, photographed and mapped via GPS meaning it is easier to avoid wrong turns.

Walkers can download and print the PDF guide for free or download the iFootpath App, which provides a smarter walking experience with live GPS-powered maps that show your progress as you walk.

The App is for Apple and Android devices and costs a one-off price of £1.49, giving access to hundreds of walking guides in the UK.

A spokesman said: “There is something to suit all ages and abilities.

“Families with young children and grandparents in tow may prefer one of the easy access walks that start in Helmsley. As well as being shorter, they have things to do and tend to avoid the rivers and muddy woodland paths, so are as ‘all-weather’ as possible.

“The Malton and St Mary’s Priory stroll is a three-mile circular walk and explores the town’s market place, a beautiful stretch of the River Derwent, and a number of historic sites.”

For more information about these walks and many others visit www.VisitRyedale.co.uk and/or www.howardianhills.org.uk.