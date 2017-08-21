Walker visits RNLI on round coast journey

Have your say

A man who has raised more than £50,000 for the RNLI by walking the UK coastline recently visited Scarborough’s lifeboat house.

Alex Ellis-Roswell has raised £54,846 of his £95,000 target after walking 8,500 miles of the British and Irish coast.

He started at his home in Margate in August 2014 and still has 1,000 miles to go.

Alex was greeted by local RNLI personnel, including Paul Huggins, Chris Moss and Deano Leith.

They were joined by Mark Wright of Blue Light, who was raising awareness of mental-health issues in the emergency services and volunteer services.

Alex said: “I’m trying to raise £10 for every mile of this walk. I’ve met thousands of RNLI volunteers; men and women from the south coast of England, the west coast of Ireland and the north coast of Scotland.

“I’ve met a lot of inspiring people. Together, they rescue on average 23 people every single day. They’re ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“And that’s why I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for this charity – to support them. The RNLI doesn’t receive any funding from any Government. It’s a charity that relies on volunteers and donations.”

To make a donation to the RNLI visit www.bt.com/DonateToLifeboats.