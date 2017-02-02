Walmsley out to earn his stripes at Hull

Former Scarborough Athletic and Flixton Juniors striker George Walmsley is keen to earn his stripes after landing a short-term contract at Hull City.

Walmsley, 14, has played five games for the Tigers after impressing at his third trial with the Premier League club in the space of three years.

The striker, who smashed in an incredible 82 goals in two seasons for Boro, has scored two goals in five games for Hull.

He said: “I had a couple of trials with Hull and Under-13s and 14s and injured my hamstring both times.

“I was gutted at the time, but luckily they asked me to go back again.

“They told me that my technical ability wasn’t quite good enough, but I came back to Scarborough, worked hard and was top-scorer in the Hull Boys Sunday Football League two years running.

“I got to Under-15s and I doubted I’d get another shot, but they asked me to go back and this time they offered me a contract until May.”

Walmsley has until May to impress the City coaches and he’s made a solid start after firing a brace against Barnsley and also scoring against Crewe Alexandra.

“My technical ability has improved with the extra coaching,” added Walmsley.

“We have eight games left between now and the end of the season and I’ll be doing my best to win a scholarship.

“I have to say thank you to everyone at Scarborough Athletic for helping me over the past few years.

“I’m delighted with how things are going now.”