A wanted Scarborough man has been arrested and charged for numerous offences.

Following an appeal made on June 22 to trace wanted man, Shaun David Shepher, 27, from Scarborough.

Mr Shepherd was arrested last night (July 5) and has been charged with two offences of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment - breach of a restraining order.

He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court today( Thursday July 6).