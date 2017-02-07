Wanted woman has links to York and Scarborough

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 32-year-old York woman.

Charlene Dickinson she failed to appear at York Magistrates Court on November 7 to answer two charges of shoplifting.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "She is also known to use the names Charlene Casey and Charlene Welford and has connections in both York and Scarborough, so may be in these areas."

Anyone who has seen Charlene or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12160202712.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.