Warburton grabs victory in Regional Championship

Scarborough’s Moke Warburton lived up to her top seeding as she won the Under-13 Girls’ title at the Inter-Regional Championships.

The 13-year-old Graham School student was part of the Yorkshire region which competed against nine other teams from around the country at one of Table Tennis England’s flagship events.

And Warburton did it the hard way as she was taken to a fifth-set decider in both her quarter-final and semi-final.

First she fended off a comeback from Eve Witterick of the North East region, who saved three match points in the third set as Warburton won 11-8, 13-11, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6.

Then she came from 2-0 down to beat Angharad Beman (South West) 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

The final against Samadhi Udamulla of the East region was comparatively easier as Warburton won 3-1 (7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9).

Warburton joked: “It’s a good job it didn’t go to five in the final or I’ll have been all out.

“I was a bit nervous at the start of the competition and felt a lot of pressure, so I was rushing things a bit, but I managed to keep calm and clear my mind and win it, so I’m happy.”